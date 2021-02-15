Creative Planning Has $364,000 Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3,169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.