Creative Planning Sells 66 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $287.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

