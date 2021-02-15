Creative Planning Raises Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

