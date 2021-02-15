Creative Planning Purchases 70 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $387.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

