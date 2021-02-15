Creative Planning Acquires 102 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proto Labs stock opened at $197.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

