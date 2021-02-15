Creative Planning Acquires 2,320 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.34 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Knight Equity lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KCG lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

