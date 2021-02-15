ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,740,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

