Financial Analysis: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) vs. ECC Capital (OTCMKTS:ECRO)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and ECC Capital (OTCMKTS:ECRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SITE Centers alerts:

81.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SITE Centers and ECC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 14.52% 3.76% 1.49% ECC Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and ECC Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 8 4 0 2.33 ECC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential downside of 23.57%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than ECC Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and ECC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $448.64 million 5.31 $100.70 million $1.27 9.70 ECC Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than ECC Capital.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECC Capital has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats ECC Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. ECC Capital Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Corona Del Mar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.