Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & (ASBN) (OTCMKTS:ASBN) Critical Contrast

(ASBN) (OTCMKTS:ASBN) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

(ASBN) pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Waterstone Financial pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for (ASBN) and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (ASBN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than (ASBN).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (ASBN) and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.36 $35.90 million $1.37 14.39

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than (ASBN).

Profitability

This table compares (ASBN) and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of (ASBN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats (ASBN) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

(ASBN) Company Profile

ASB FINANCIAL CORP-OH is a unitary savings and loan holding company which owns all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Savings Bank. American is principally engaged in the business of originating real estate loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residential real estate. American also makes loans secured by multifamily real estate (over four units) and nonresidential real estate and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. Further, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 13 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 13 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

