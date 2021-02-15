Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Head to Head Contrast

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ryanair has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryanair and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair -21.31% -6.78% -2.40% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryanair and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 2 6 9 0 2.41 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryanair currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Ryanair’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $9.44 billion 2.50 $721.22 million $4.97 21.10 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A

Ryanair has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Ryanair beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2020, it had a principal fleet of approximately 440 Boeing 737 aircraft and 26 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 242 airports, including 79 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

