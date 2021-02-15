Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

CBRL stock opened at $149.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.