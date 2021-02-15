Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,506 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of FHB opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

