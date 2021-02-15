Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $175.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -389.89 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,533,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

