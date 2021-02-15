Arizona State Retirement System Invests $919,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $726,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $726,708.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109,015 shares of company stock worth $250,317,034.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

