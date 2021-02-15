New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.