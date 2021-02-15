Arizona State Retirement System Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in LCI Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 56.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LCII opened at $146.19 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $152.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

