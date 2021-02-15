ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $28.28 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

