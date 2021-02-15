DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $485.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.35.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.92. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DexCom by 902.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.