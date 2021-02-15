Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.