Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,905 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 372,883 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE TUFN opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

