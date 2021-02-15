Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 612 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.