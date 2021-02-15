Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Vision were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Vision by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after buying an additional 161,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.