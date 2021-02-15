LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $8,099,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,651 shares of company stock worth $23,894,633 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $71.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

