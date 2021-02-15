Comerica Bank Sells 1,513 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

TXRH opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $90.00.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.