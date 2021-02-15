Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXO. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

About Concho Resources

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

