Comerica Bank Purchases 1,939 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.54, for a total value of $1,804,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,784.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $314,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,385,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $468.67 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $484.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average of $261.19.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

