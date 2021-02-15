Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of HE opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

