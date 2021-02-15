Comerica Bank Sells 1,771 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4,799.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.