CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 631,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CNP opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.