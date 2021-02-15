iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,183,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

