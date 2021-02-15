Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

