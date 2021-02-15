Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

INDB stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.