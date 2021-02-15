Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

