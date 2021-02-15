Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
