Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 76.77% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

