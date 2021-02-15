MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MELI. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,611.17.

MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,802.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,405.09. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

