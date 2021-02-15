Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta stock opened at $291.78 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

