Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

