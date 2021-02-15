Truist Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $92,706.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

