Insider Selling: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Major Shareholder Sells $25,900,000.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ITRM opened at $2.26 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

