Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High at $550.00

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 540.40 ($7.06), with a volume of 24775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £546.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

