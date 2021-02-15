Head to Head Review: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) versus United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Community and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 16.65% 7.36% 0.74% United Bancorp 20.44% 11.08% 1.01%

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $54.37 million 2.43 $10.97 million $1.45 12.17 United Bancorp $30.92 million 2.52 $6.81 million N/A N/A

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Community beats United Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

