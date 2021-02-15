Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIE. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $2.94 on Monday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

