Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in January

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IPCIF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

