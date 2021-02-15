Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 576,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $56,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $6.97 on Monday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $532.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

