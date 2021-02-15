Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

