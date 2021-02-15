Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 47,916 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

