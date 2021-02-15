Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.