Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $544,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 102,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

