Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

