Strs Ohio Sells 9,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $26.98 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $533.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

